Daniel Petry: Competing D.C. Rallies Yield Interesting Comparisons

Consider the similarities apparent in demonstrations in August and October

For starters, remember that the Aug. 28 rally was such a clear demonstration of hate, divisiveness, racism, death, destruction, anti-Americanism, the resurgence of the Nazi Party, promotion of terrorism, the love of blood in the streets, pure hatred of puppies, despicable behavior toward the Messiah and a desire to eradicate the Polar Bear?

Well, I tried to find any coverage of the Oct. 2 communist rally event on mainstream media — MSNBC, CNN or FOX — but really couldn’t find much other than an article in the Washington Post, which is really about the best and most balanced coverage I could find. It seemed difficult to report that the turnout was dismal.

It’s as if had it been bigger it would have at least been newsworthy. Then again, what’s newsworthy about a bunch of 1960s retread communists, hack socialists and I-want-mine-no-matter-what unions? You know, the kind of people we want to hold up to our children as examples of love, charity and hope.

So I went to a number of sources that had covered it, although they obviously shared a lot of the same videos. The Huffington Post coverage had a few photos that really don’t bring much enlightenment about the event other than the small size of the crowd. They are careful to keep the socialists, communists and wing nuts out of their pictures. But I did notice the garbage that these creatures leave behind wherever they go.

Just so you’re not confused, let’s take a look at who funded and produced this spontaneous event. Why, it was the Tides Foundation — a group that Joseph Stalin would truly love.

Here is a brief list of the attendees — all red-blooded Americans, to be sure. I kept the list short since there are actually more than 400. Keep in mind that when you read the words communist and socialist, it really means a group that truly loves your freedom.

SEIU: You have to love these cuddly thugs in purple.

National Council of La Raza (the race): A group that Arizona absolutely loves. Especially their love of human slave smugglers, voter fraud and coyotes.

American Federation of Teachers: Don’t you love how well they are branding our children? Now children, let’s sing it all together: “Barack Hussein Obama, Ummm, Ummm, Ummm.”

League of United Latin American Citizens: See La Raza above.

Working Families Party: The “I-want-what-you-have-and-you’ll-never-get-mine party

Win Without War: Look, I know you want to kill me, but can’t I give you my neighbor’s children’s blood in exchange?

U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation: Yeah, and who said those genius Palestinians never lose the opportunity to lose an opportunity? By the way, we love what President Obama is doing for the neighborhood — he’s such a brilliant statesman.

People’s Organization for Progress: The grand old communist party of America.

Planned Parenthood: Gotta keep boring out the brains of those partially born babies — especially the inner city kids. Can’t have too many of them now, can we?

People for the American Way: Or we love George Soros — that lovable ex-Nazi.

Democratic Socialists of America: Now there is an oxymoron. Kind of like the Democratic Nation of (fill in the blank).

One of the 266 wrongfully terminated?: Wait, wait. What about No. 267?

National Organization for Women: You have to love how they supports all those stoned and whipped women in Iran. And let’s not forget their strong support for the education and freedom of the Taliban girls.

National Network Opposing Militarization of Youth: Did you know our youth were being militarized? I thought the teachers union was doing its best by showing such films as The Story of Stuff and Daddy Loves Daddy.

National Immigrant Solidarity Network: Gotta keep those wetbacks coming in. We need the votes.

National Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, Chicago branch: OK, what about those reparations payments to all us farmers? By the way, we are really called “The Mob.”

Minnesota Coalition for a People’s Bailout: Four of eight members; the other four were stuck north of Brainard hitchhiking.

Left Labor Project: We love Stalin, and those Gulags were really just re-education spas.

Free Speech TV: Just make sure we sign off on what you can say first.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus: We need those darn fish subsidies.

Communist Party USA: See People for the American Way, or Stalin, or Vladimir Lenin, Mao Tse-Tung, or my personal favorite — Pol Pot.

Teachers union: Look, as long as we get tenure and our pensions we’ll make sure your kids stay out of jail.

National Latino LGBT Human Rights Organization: Still waiting for that check from Mexico, hombre!

American Muslim Association of North America (AMANA — not the refrigerator): Oh, and we love Hamas (that’s not humus to you Birkenstocks). Keep those donations coming.

Bail Out the People Movement: Need I say more?

American Association of University Professors: You have to love tenure. And, “are you telling me I have to teach more than five hours a week?!?”

American Federation of Government Employees: Don’t even think of touching my benefits and pension.

Stonewall Democratic Club: OK, OK, so we are named after one of the most racist Confederate generals. Our name sounds great, doesn’t it?

The Other 98%: Yep. The other 2 percent are actually working for a living.

Gathering for Justice: I prefer the Gathering for I-Want-to-Make-You-My-Slave Progressive Party.

Coffee Party Progressives: There is no reason Starbucks should charge that much for my double latte. It should be free. Damn capitalists.

American Friends Service Committee: There were actually friends of America at the rally?

Code Pink: Wacked Out Chicks of America

Here are a bunch of links to the event:

A blogger’s photos of Oct. 2.

American for Prosperity video showing love and patience at the rally.

Private video of Socialist march chanting “Obama ain’t no socialist, we are!”

One Nation claims its rally was bigger than Restoring Honor; see comparison photos (yeah, mine is bigger than yours, dude!).

A New York Union president saying he required his members to attend. All unions were paying for transportation, shirts, signs, food — and, of course, overtime?

Do you remember how amazingly clean the mall had been left after Aug. 28? Here are some comparison photos of how the loons take care of our land and especially the sacred ground around the memorials of our capital. Maybe they are just trying to create more jobs.

Just some firsthand conversations and observations from a reporter.

Oh, and then there was the message of One Nation Working Together: “Belfonte Tells ‘One Nation’: ‘Insidious’ Tea Party Is ‘Perilously Close’ to Achieving ‘Villainous Ends.” Those damn Taxed Enough Already bastards (or, I wish my brother Hugo was here. He’d straighten these nefarious slugs out).

MSNBC’s Ed Schultz: “Conservatives Are Holding You Down, Want Discrimination.” Remember, Republicans, want you to die! Or, “I wish I was on Fox News. I’d definitely make more money and people would actually know who I was.”

“Work Together, Struggle Together, Go to Jail Together” (but you go first and I’ll come on by and post your bail, OK? Better yet, I’ll call your mother and have her come on down).

All in all, it was comparable to the Aug. 28 rally, don’t you think?

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.