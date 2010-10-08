Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Finalizing the Sale with a Good Deed

The document represents the buyer's proof of ownership

By Elaine Abercrombie | October 8, 2010 | 12:00 a.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Whether buying or selling real estate, you will eventually come face to face with the one document that transfers the title from seller to buyer — the “deed.” The actual transfer of ownership takes place when the deed has been “signed, sealed and delivered” to the purchaser.

Historically, under English common law, the transfer of real estate took place in a ceremony called “livery of seizin.” The owner would meet the purchaser on the land and hand over a twig or clod of dirt. Although a written statement of the sale followed, it was the ceremony that signified that a sale had taken place.

Today it is the written document — the deed — that marks the conclusion of the sale.

To be valid, a deed must be in writing and name both the grantor(s) and grantee(s). It is signed only by the grantor(s), however. Such deeds should be drafted by an attorney.

A good deed also contains a “legal description” of the property being conveyed. The property must be described so as to leave no doubt about exactly what real estate is being transferred.

Finally, a deed must be signed, sealed and delivered. The transaction is not consummated until the signed, sealed deed is conveyed to the buyer.

This important document should be registered, and then kept in a safe place. It is the buyer’s sole proof of ownership, so it should be well protected!

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 