Dos Pueblos High Senior Michael Shor Elected to Santa Barbara YMCA Board

Youth & Government program leader also will represent Channel Islands YMCA in Sacramento legislative conference

By Noozhawk News Desk | October 9, 2010 | 2:46 p.m.

Michael Shor
Michael Shor (Cornerstone Photography photo)

G. Michael Shor was recently elected to the board of managers of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, where he is concurrently serving his second term as president of the Youth & Government program.

In February, he will be representing the seven-branch Channel Islands YMCA in Sacramento as vice chairman of the newly pioneered youth political party system at the California YMCA Model Legislature & Court conference.

Shor is the first youth recipient of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s prestigious Order of Merit award, annually bestowed for community leadership and civic responsibility since 1978. His outreach activities include restoration service trips to post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans and an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

A senior honor student at Dos Pueblos High School, Shor also plays in the Jazz Band and serves in the student senate. He plans to pursue a career in international relations.

