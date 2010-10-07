Page Youth Center to Tee Off for Youth
Oct. 14 Golf Classic will benefit PYC's youth programs and activities
By Wana Dowell | October 7, 2010 | 3:50 p.m.
The Page Youth Center will host its sixth annual Golf Classic at noon Thursday, Oct. 14 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.
All proceeds will benefit the Page Youth Center’s youth programs and activities
Sponsors for the event include MarBorg Industries, Mission Linen, Business First Bank, Peritus Asset Management and Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner & Morrisset.
For more information, contact Wana Dowell at 805.967.8778 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.
