Superintendent of Public Instruction Backs Williams in Assembly Race

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell announced Thursday his endorsement of Das Williams for the 35th Assembly District, which incorporates portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
“The sole candidate we can trust to represent the 35th Assembly District is Das Williams,” O’Connell said. “Das is the only candidate I’m supporting in this race. His background and record of fighting for schools, teachers and students is unmatched, and I know he’ll do an amazing job advocating for a stronger education system in our Capitol.
“In my view, Das will bring the perfect blend of energy, experience and new ideas to the state Assembly.”
Before his election as superintendent of public instruction, O’Connell served 20 years in both houses of the state Legislature, representing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
— Gil Rojas represents Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell.