Cancer Prevention Fair to Include Free Screenings for Uninsured

Cottage Health System, Cancer Center and Neighborhood Clinics team up for the Oct. 15 community event

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | October 7, 2011 | 12:56 p.m.

Cottage Health System and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara are teaming up with the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and other organizations on a Cancer Prevention Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

The event will include free cancer prevention education along with free screenings for the uninsured and underinsured.

Parking will be available at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

Learn how to stay healthy and cancer free, including:

» How and why to stop using tobacco

» HPV vaccine to prevent uterine cancer

» Hereditary family cancer risk

» Diet and exercise to avoid cancer

» Prostate cancer screening guidelines

» Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer

» Skin cancer self-examination

Free cancer screenings will be available for those who are uninsured or underinsured for:

» Visual oral cancer screenings (for age 30 or older)

» Clinical breast exams (for age 40 or older)

» Colon cancer at-home screening kits (for ages 50 to 75)

Future appointments available for those who qualify for colonoscopies, women’s prevent exams (that may include screening mammogram) and genetic counseling.

Information will be available in English and Spanish. No appointments are necessary.

For the past eight years, the Cancer Prevention Fair has provided affordable cancer screenings for the uninsured and under-insured in our community, serving about 250 people annually. In addition, the event offers everyone in the community information and strategies for living a healthy, cancer-free life.

For more information, call Lisa Hashbarger at 805.569.2243.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

 
