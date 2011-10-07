Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Elite Theatre Co. Presents Youth Production of ‘Bewitchin’ the West’

The musical production opens Friday and runs through Oct. 23

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 7, 2011 | 5:50 p.m.

The fifth annual youth production by the Elite Theatre Company (730 South B St. in Oxnard) will be a youth musical by Rosemary Moffat and Aletheia Regier titled Bewitchin’ the West, or the Wild West Wizards of Hogswort County, Texas and directed by Rosemary Moffat.

The show opens Friday and runs through Oct. 23.

The best way to describe the show is to let the company speak for itself. Certain words — “Hogworts,” for instance — naturally lead one to anticipate a wild West — and possibly distaff — Harry Potter.

But here is what the Elite website has to say about it: “The Wild Western Wizards and Witches have been living in harmony with the Sand Fairies for years now in Fairytale Alley, the only Wizard’s Haven in Hogswort County, Texas! But — oh no! Suddenly, these powerfully nasty Sand Fairies have threatened to take their magic away and kick them out of Fairytale Alley! What’s a wizard or a witch without their magic lassowands? And where would they hang their pointed cowboy hats at the end of the day?

“Lovable but fractured fairytale characters, such as Hop Along Humpty, Finocchio-Ki-Ae and the Rock Candy Annie resolve their dilemma, singing songs like ‘Stand by Your Sand’ (to ‘Stand By Your Man’), ‘Black Magic’ (to ‘Black Velvet’) and ‘Coyote of Hogswort’ (to ‘Werewolf of London’). Actors and audience alike learn about the importance of teamwork, loyalty, stereotypes — and why it never works to judge a book by its cover!”

Tickets to Bewitchin’ the West are $1 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens, and $5 for children. All performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. For reservations, call 805.483.5118. Click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

