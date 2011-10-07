Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Endorses Installing Video Cameras in Police Patrol Cars

Santa Barbara city leaders have been evaluating equipment, budget implications and grant opportunities to cover the $250,000 price tag

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 7, 2011 | 6:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury on Friday endorsed the implementation of cameras into police patrol vehicles in the county.

Currently, only the Santa Barbara and Guadalupe police departments don’t have video cameras in their patrol cars.

Video could serve as an unbiased account as a supplement for an officer’s arrest or incident report, according to a statement issued by the grand jury Friday.

The grand jury said agencies that have used patrol car cameras have had positive results.

“In all cases, agencies that work in law enforcement and have installed audio and video equipment say they are supportive of the use of this technology,” said Ted Sten, Grand Jury foreman.

The report also suggests that the costs for the equipment could be offset through the decreased cost of litigation.

The lack of cameras was brought to light in the case of a Santa Barbara man charged with driving under the influence. Peter Lance, 63, is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge after being arrested by Santa Barbara police in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. He alleges misconduct by arresting Officer Kasi Beutel.

Among Lance’s allegations are claims that his signature and those of other defendants were forged on police report documents, relinquishing their right to have blood samples taken that could be retested later.

Beutel and the Santa Barbara Police Department have denied the allegations.

Last month, Santa Barbara Deputy Chief Frank Mannix told Noozhawk that the department has considered purchasing camera equipment for more than a year, but the $250,000 price tag has slowed efforts down.

Mayor Helene Schneider said the Police Department and the city administrator’s office have been reviewing equipment, the budget implications and grant opportunities. The City Council has started looking into the financial implications on purchasing and installing such equipment.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 