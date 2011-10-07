United Way’s Red Feather Ball Fundraiser to Honor Borgatello, Boehm Families

Oct. 22 event will raise money to support Fun in the Sun and Reading Plus programs

The presentation of the 2011 Abercrombie Award for Community Excellence will be the highlight of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 15th annual Red Feather Ball at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The event will honor Eric, Ron and Marlys Boehm of ABC-CLIO and Mario and David Borgatello of MarBorg Industries for more than 125 combined years of community business, service and philanthropy.

Each year the Red Feather Ball raises money to support United Way’s Fun in the Sun program, a seven-week award-winning summer enrichment program for disadvantaged youths, and the Reading Plus program that serves more than 3,500 students from Lompoc to Carpinteria in 29 public schools, after-school programs and Fun in the Sun participants.

In 2011, 148 Fun in the Sun participants gained on average 2.1 grade levels using Reading Plus These extraordinary results are being replicated all over the county thanks to United Way of Santa Barbara County, community partners and generous supporters of Reading Plus.

This signature event has honored the Who’s Who of business, volunteerism and philanthropy. United Way of Santa Barbara County is proud to be honoring these two very special families and their community-minded companies this year.

“Our parents were raised with the notion that a family sticks together,” David Borgatello said. “We just feel as if we have a larger family than most. That is, the entire community of Santa Barbara. We support the good things our community members are doing because we want our family to be well.”

— Kerstin Padilla is an event and marketing coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.