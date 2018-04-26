Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:01 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Arson Blamed for Isla Vista Apartment Fire; No Injuries Reported

Dozens of residents evacuated from three-story building on Trigo Road

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 7, 2012 | 12:53 p.m.

A fire that was intentionally set forced the evacuation of some 30 people from an Isla Vista apartment building early Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday to a three-story apartment building in the 6500 block of Trigo Road, said fire Capt. Mike Klusyk. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the building.

A pile of burning rubbish in a hallway was found to be the source of the blaze, said Klusyk, noting that the flames had been contained by the building’s fire-sprinkler system.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set, Klusyk said.

No injuries were reported.

Two apartments below where the fire was set had significant water damage, Kluysyk said.

Three engines, a truck and an AMR ambulance responded to the scene, along with personnel from the UCSB Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

