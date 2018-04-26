Letter to the Editor: Vote Yes on Measures A and B

Yes on Measures A and B will continue the funding for the arts that was approved by voters in 2008. This locally controlled funding cannot be touched by Sacramento. It is designated for music, art and theater, and will enhance programs in math, science, career technology and world languages. It will help bolster career technology classes that will teach a new generation of tradespeople who deserve to learn fundamental skills of construction, graphics and design, automotive technology and business. Voting YES on Measures A and B will ensure that the Santa Barbara Unified School District remains one of the top districts in California.

Voters will be voting to invest directly in our community. For every dollar that is invested in our local schools, it yields almost double in return. Ask our music businesses that sell and repair instruments; ask our art businesses that sell the raw materials to student artists; ask our local hardware, paint and lumber companies that sell the materials to build stage sets; ask them if they benefit when the arts are funded locally. It is far too important for the well being of our students and the vitality of our community to let the current funding lapse.

The students I am privileged to teach have all benefited from their music and arts education in our district. Test scores for these students have gone up, which is terrific, but, more important, these students share an arts experience that connects them with our culture and stimulates creative thinking. They are participating in experiences that nurture the individual and allows them to belong to something greater than themselves, wherein they learn teamwork, collaboration, discipline, commitment and responsibility.

These skills define the work ethic, citizenship and people skills that our community employers seek but, more important, these activities feed the soul. How can we afford not to provide these experiences for our students?

A vote of YES on Measures A and B is a vote for the economic success of our community and the well being of our students.



David Holmes, Theater Arts Teacher

San Marcos High School

Secondary Representative at Large

Santa Barbara Teachers Association