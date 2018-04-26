Local Photographers Provide Businesses with Google-Certified Online Virtual Tours

Customers can now visit some local shops without leaving their homes thanks to some Santa Barbara County photographers teaming up with Google.

Kristina and Mahius Concord, owners of Evolving Photography based just south of Lompoc, offer businesses the opportunity to post 360-degree, interactive virtual tours of their merchandise and space online via Google Business Photos.

Originally from Washington, the Concords decided to move south in August after they became certified Google Trusted Photographers.

Kristina, a long-time professional photographer, answered a Craigslist ad because the Concords decided they already had the equipment and commercial expertise necessary.

The couple is now one of three photographers in Santa Barbara County — and the only ones in San Luis Obispo County — who can offer businesses the chance to improve their online presence.

“We focus on advertising businesses through photography, so we don’t take pictures of people,” Mahius Concord said last week. “Our main goal is to let business owners know about the program. Most of them have never heard of it.”

Evolving Photography has already completed 10 tours, some of which can be viewed on the couple’s website.



The most recent video photo shoot was at Surf N’ Wear’s Beach House, 10 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Mahius Concord said they’re seeking more businesses to embrace the service, which costs between $300 and $500.

He said the Google tours can tag a business online to help improve its ranking, and businesses can put the tours on their own websites or Facebook pages for exposure.

“The biggest benefit is just helping their online image,” Mahius Concord said.



Companies interested in the service can contact Evolving Photography by calling 805.423.9131 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .