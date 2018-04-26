Public’s Help Sought in Search for Isla Vista Stabbing Suspects

Several injuries were reported in incident on Abrego Road early Sunday

UCSB police are asking the public to come forward with information about a stabbing that occurred in Isla Vista after midnight Sunday.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after medical staff reported that two stabbing victims had shown up in the emergency room.

Those victims were reportedly assaulted during a fight that occurred in the 6600 block of Abrego Road in Isla Vista.

Deputies reported that several additional assault victims also arrived at other local hospitals. All were associated with the same fight, authorities said.

Deputies are searching for one of the suspects — a woman — who was seen leaving the fight. The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 140 to 150 pounds, with black hair pulled back into a ponytail. She left in an unknown direction, police said.

The victims were released from the hospital after treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

No suspects had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon, and the investigation was ongoing, Williams said.

Anyone with any information on this assault or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriffs Department at 805.681.4100, UCSB police at 805.893.3446 or Crimestoppers at 877.800.9100. Click here to make an online report.

