Bishop Diego Seniors Recognized by National Merit Scholarship Program

Bishop Garcia Diego High School seniors Joseph Hicks, Megan Leicht and Devon Stein have been named Commended Students in the 2010 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Fr. Tom Elewaut, Bishop Diego principal, said a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to the students at the annual senior awards assembly next June.

A total of 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 5 percent of more than 1 million students who entered the 2010 competition by taking the 2008 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Recognition of high-achieving students is essential to advancing educational excellence in our nation,” an NMSC spokesman said. “We sincerely hope this recognition will enhance their educational opportunities and encourage them in their pursuit of academic success.”

Additionally, Bishop Diego released its SAT scores for the class of 2009. The school tested nearly three-quarters of its graduates, who achieved higher average scores over countywide public schools. On average, Bishop High students achieved a score of 1563 on the SAT, exceeding both state and national averages.

The entire Bishop Garcia class of 2009 was admitted to college/university studies, with 96 percent of the graduates admitted to four-year universities/colleges.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.