Musical Equipment Stolen from Free Methodist Church

An acoustic bass and two amplifiers were stolen from the sanctuary of Free Methodist Church during a brazen afternoon heist Monday.
Sometime between 2 and 5:30 p.m. a thief or thieves made off with musician Kim Collins’ equipment, which had been assembled on the sanctuary stage at the church, 1435 Cliff Drive. The sanctuary’s doors are unlocked during business hours and the theft went unnoticed until late afternoon when the staff was preparing for a special Celtic worship service in which Collins had written music for an acoustical band.
Collins filed a report with the Santa Barbara Police Departmentand is asking the public’s help in tracking down the gear.
Also taken were a chocolate-brown, French-style Fiberglas bow; a black nylon bass bag; a Clarus II Model 2 acoustic image bass amp; a three-channel Carvin AG100D GT keyboard amp with a 12-inch woofer and a 2-inch horn.
The bass and the bow have sentimental value for Collins, the music director and co-creator of the Santa Barbara Vocal Jazz Foundation and director of VocalPoint, a 12-voice select ensemble that performs concerts and educational programs in schools.
“This instrument has been his lifeblood for over 25 year,” pastor Denny Wayman said of the bass.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Barbara police at 805.569.2677.
“We pray for the people who would steal a musician’s instrument,” Wayman said.
