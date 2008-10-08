Drink Up for a Good Cause at Pints for the Park Beer Festival

Newly managed by a committee from the Santa Barbara Rugby Association, the Pints for the Park Santa Barbara Beer Festival’s goals are simple: to help promote two local nonprofits and have a lot of fun doing so.
There will be 25-plus micro-breweries represented, home-brewed beer clubs, a selection of cigars, food and live music. Three bands will perform throughout the afternoon, representing a variety of musical styles: One Year Yesterday, The Harlequins and The Brewery Boys.
Designated drivers will be allowed free entry.
The raffle prizes include two round-trip air fares, anywhere in the continental United States.
All of the proceeds generated from the ticket revenues will go toward two local nonprofits, Elings Park and the Santa Barbara Rugby Association.