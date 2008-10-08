Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Drink Up for a Good Cause at Pints for the Park Beer Festival

By Santa Barbara Beer Festival | October 8, 2008 | 5:21 p.m.

Newly managed by a committee from the Santa Barbara Rugby Association, the Pints for the Park Santa Barbara Beer Festival’s goals are simple: to help promote two local nonprofits and have a lot of fun doing so.

From noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, the fields at Elings Park will once again be transformed into Santa Barbara’s oldest beer festival featuring the best microbrews from the Central and West coasts. For just $30, get a glass and an afternoon of unlimited beer tasting.

There will be 25-plus micro-breweries represented, home-brewed beer clubs, a selection of cigars, food and live music. Three bands will perform throughout the afternoon, representing a variety of musical styles: One Year Yesterday, The Harlequins and The Brewery Boys.

Designated drivers will be allowed free entry.

The raffle prizes include two round-trip air fares, anywhere in the continental United States.

All of the proceeds generated from the ticket revenues will go toward two local nonprofits, Elings Park and the Santa Barbara Rugby Association.

