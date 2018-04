Fencing: Local Athletes Stay Sharp in Competitions

Two fencers from Presidio Fencing Club were finalists at the Jerry Steiner Memorial Foil event on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Keric Moore won the event, coming back from a six-point deficit in the gold medal match to re-earn his “C” rating with the U.S. Fencing Association . Zach Danko finished eighth out of a field of 24 and re-earned his “E.”On Sunday, members of the UCSB fencing team attended a tournament in Fullerton.

Ken Coleman, captain of the mens saber squad, won the saber event to re-earn his “C” rating. Zephyr McIntyre placed seventh in the tournament to earn his “E” rating.



In the local high school fencing league, Presidio fencer Cameron Westbury placed third in a field of 61 athletes at the first foil tournament of the 2008-09 season, held at Monroe High School in Los Angeles at the end of September.

Westbury is a senior at Laguna Blanca High School. Other Presidio athletes in attendance were Keric Moore, a junior at San Marcos High School (10th place), and Parker Olson, a freshman at Dos Pueblos High (36th place).

Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.