Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Franklin School Hoping to Drum Up Student Interest in Mariachi Group

A meeting about the free program, open to students from all Santa Barbara schools, will be held Tuesday.

By Barbara Keyani | October 12, 2008 | 12:47 a.m.

A Mariachi Pantera community informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Elementary School.

The mariachi group is for children age 9 or older and will include students from all Santa Barbara area schools. No experience or instrument needed.

This program is available free because of the generous donations from the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival Board as well as the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, although donations are always accepted.

“We are excited to offer this wonderful opportunity to all students in our area. We are providing an activity that promotes self-confidence and incorporates music into the lives of the youth,” Franklin Elementary Principal Casie Killgore. “What else is better! Five years from now, I hope we have high school students offered scholarships to attend universities with mariachi programs, accessing higher education through our group.”

Originally established by Killgore at Peabody Charter School, the group is now housed and run at Franklin Elementary School. This past summer the group played at De La Guerra Plaza and at the Santa Barbara Bowl for the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival.

For more information in English or Spanish, call 805.963.4283, ext. 103.

Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 