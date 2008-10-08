Governor Signs Nava’s Emergency Services Legislation

The bill will give CALEMA the responsibility of overseeing and coordinating emergency preparedness, response, recovery and homeland security activities in the state. “Emergency personnel, firefighters and law enforcement all over the state have been asking for this reform for many years. CALEMA will make the state more responsive when disaster strikes,” Nava said. “Everyone saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina and the poor response by the federal government. We want to make sure that California’s emergency response and recovery system works effectively and efficiently and can respond to the needs of its residents.”

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed Assemblyman Pedro Nava ’s Assembly Bill 38 at a signing ceremony Friday in San Diego, site of the devastating wildfires that struck the state last year.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >