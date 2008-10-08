Jeepers, Creepers: Lions Sight Center Collecting Old Peepers

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara, in conjunction with the Lions Clubs of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria will collect used eyeglasses instead of candy this Halloween, while

they trick-or-treat.

Called Sight Night, it is part of a national collection drive conducted annually. The used eyeglasses are recycled and sent to developing countries, where people can’t afford eyeglasses. Lions clubs have been collecting and recycling eyeglasses for more than 70 years.

“Our efforts change lives,” Sight Night chairman Joe Mueller said. “People who receive these eyeglasses may not be able to work because of their poor eyesight and may never have seen their own families’ faces clearly.”

Sight Night volunteers may come to your door looking for all types of prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. Whether they are big or small, fashionably in or out, for adults or children, your glasses could

change how someone in a developing country sees the world.

Volunteers are also collecting used cell phones and hearing aids.

If a volunteer doesn’t make it to your house on Sight Night, have no fear. Used eyeglasses can be dropped off year-round at such locations as the Goleta Library on Fairview Avenue or downtown library. Call the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at the Cottage Hospital Eye Center, 805.569.8264 for other drop-off locations.

Jean Mangus represents the Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara.