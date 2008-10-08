Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Candidate’s ‘Surrogate’ Attendance Misleading

By Craig Geyer | October 8, 2008 | 9:05 p.m.

During Monday’s CPA-CPF Goleta Water District candidate forum, questions were accepted from the public. I submitted a simple question to each candidate: How many Goleta Water District board meetings have you attended in the past two years? I believed that the answer would give the public a good understanding of how engaged each candidate had been with the district.

I have attended almost every GWD board meeting for at least the past four years and knew the attendance record of each candidate. I was astounded when candidate Larry Mills stated that he had attended at least 20 meetings in the past two years. I recall his attendance at only (1) meeting.

After the meeting, I asked Mills why he gave such an answer when he and I know that he had not attended that many meetings. Mills told me he felt he had attended the meetings in surrogate because he had to listen to his wife’s stories after every meeting. Lynette Mills is currently a GWD board director.

If a candidate can’t answer a simple question honestly, do you think this person can be trusted to set district policies that will affect the future of your water district? I don’t.

Craig Geyer
Goleta

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 