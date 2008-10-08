Sanitary District Memorializes Work of Veteran Board Member

A special meeting of the governing board of directors of the Goleta Sanitary District memorialized the outstanding contributions and achievements of long-term board member Elbert “Al” Trantow, who died Sept. 27.

The board adopted two resolutions at Thursday’s meeting. One outlined the remarkable public career of Trantow, spanning 42 continuous years of service to the board. The other dedicated the district boardroom in his honor, and ordered a plaque to be placed there in his name.

“Al’s unwavering commitment to the district helped us overcome many challenges and accomplish many successes over the years,” said John Fox, president pro tem at the meeting.

An engineer by profession, Trantow also served as president of the district board for many years, and served on a number of its key committees. He later became president of the California Association of Sanitary Agencies, the largest organization of sanitary agencies in the state, and also served as a member of its executive board.

During his tenure on the local board, the district made many outstanding achievements. He worked with the board to rehabilitate and upgrade its regional wastewater treatment plant, a facility that serves the entire Goleta Valley. He was involved in the construction and improvement of the mile-long ocean outfall, and has been active in the major conversion of the plant to full secondary treatment.

He worked with the board to build and operate the valley’s only recycled water plant, which provides recycled water for use by Goleta Water District.

Kathleen Werner represents Goleta Sanitary District.