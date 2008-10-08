Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Endorse Gilman for Goleta Council

By Rob Heckman | October 8, 2008 | 5:48 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association has announced its endorsement of businessman Don Gilman for Goleta City Council.

“Don Gilman has demonstrated the kind of commitment and leadership needed by the Goleta City Council in this time of tight city budgets,” said Rob Heckman, president of the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association. “We believe that Don will ensure continued financing for public safety, which is his No. 1 priority. He understands finances and his analytical prowess makes him the right choice for the city of Goleta.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the men and women who stand ready 24 hours a day to protect our community,” Gilman said. “They understand the need for our city’s commitment to public safety, and I thank them for their vote of confidence.”

Gilman already has been endorsed by Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and City Council members Eric Onnen and Jean Blois.

Rob Heckman is president of the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association.

