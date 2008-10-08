Soccer: Vaqueros Stumble 3-2 at Citrus

The men's coach calls it 'one of the worst performances' he has seen at SBCC.

The bugaboo of the Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team — inconsistency — jumped up and bit the Vaqueros on Tuesday in a 3-2 WSC loss at Citrus.

“We have aspirations of winning the WSC, but there’s no way we’ll do it with a performance like that,” coach John Sisterson said. “That was one of the worst performances I’ve seen since I came to SBCC. It’s unacceptable.”

SBCC, ranked No. 12 in the state, suffered its first WSC loss and fell to 7-4 overall and 2-1 in conference. Citrus, which had gone winless in its last five games (0-4-1), improved to 4-4-2 and 1-1-1.

Waid Ibrahim scored in the fourth minutes for the Vaqueros on an assist from Mark Knight. The Owls responded with goals in the eighth, 46th and 67th minutes to take a 3-1 lead.

Knight converted a penalty kick in the 70th minute after Sekou Rolland was brought down in the box.

“We were coming off a good win at Oxnard, and the boys thought they could just step on the field (and win),” Sisterson said.

SBCC continues its five-game road trip on Friday at Glendale.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.