Church Volunteers Clean Up at Carpinteria Camper Park

Members of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal help prepare the grounds for the construction of 43 new apartments

By Annette Montoya | October 8, 2009 | 2:59 p.m.

Volunteers from All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito recently volunteered at the Carpinteria Camper Park, 4096 Via Real, operated by the nonprofit Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

All Saints volunteers included David Telleen-Lawton, James Scheuerman, John Scheuerman, Bob Cresap, David Boyd, Liana and Paul Carty and Sean Kavanagh, who spent a Saturday helping clean up around the park. Volunteers prepared the grounds for the removal of unused camper trailers in anticipation of the park’s renovation by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, during which 43 two-story, affordable apartments will replace two acres of asphalt and dilapidated campers.

The All Saints’ parish has taken a special interest in helping the low-income families and the youth education program that operates in a portable classroom sponsored by the Orfalea family.

Peoples’ has developed a site plan and architectural plans for the 43 new units, which will be constructed in several residential buildings on the site, including some townhome-style units.

The new one-, two- and three- bedroom affordable rentals at the park will be renamed Casas de las Flores. Amenities will include recreational spaces, the addition of two community education centers, playgrounds, a half basketball court and a walking path. Plans are being reviewed by the Carpinteria City Council and Planning Commission.

A capital campaign has begun to support the project. Peoples’ has established a goal of $3.6 million to augment low-interest loan opportunities that will fill the gap to make the project a reality and a new home for nearly 200 parents and children. A multiyear grant from a private family foundation already has been received.

Individuals or community groups interested in volunteering, touring the site or donating to the Casas de las Flores capital campaign can call Rochelle Rose, PSHH development director, at 805.962.5152 x 227.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

