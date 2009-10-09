Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Completes Aerial Hydromulching in Jesusita Fire Burn Area

The U.S. Forest Service now plans to begin its portion of the work

By William Boyer | October 9, 2009 | 12:58 a.m.

Aerial hydromulching is complete for about 1,000 acres of the Jesusita Fire Burn Area under Santa Barbara County jurisdiction.

The work began Sept. 15 as part of the county’s comprehensive Emergency Watershed Response Plan in preparation for the winter rainy season.

In conjunction with the county’s work, the U.S. Forest Service earlier this week announced plans to begin its portion of aerial hydromulching on about 200 acres affected by the Jesusita Fire. The federal work is expected to be performed by the same contractor that did the county area. The work should last about a week, weather permitting.

“We want to thank everybody for their patience and understanding during this time,” said Scott McGolpin, director of the county’s Public Works Department. “The buzz of the airplanes was music to some, but we realize the noise and activity may have been disruptive for others. We worked hard to get this done as quickly and as safely as possible.”

McGolpin also reminded residents to review their homeowner’s insurance and flood insurance policies now, before the rainy season begins this month. People who live downstream from burn areas — including the recent La Brea Fire in the north county area and the Gap, Tea and Jesusita fires in the South Coast — should consider buying flood insurance if they don’t have existing policies. Flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, he said.

Tips on preparing for the rainy season, including the county’s new brochure on flood awareness, is available online at www.CountyofSB.org.

The county-area hydromulching project cost about $3.4 million. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conversation Service pays about 75 percent of the cost, or about $2.55 million. About $50,000 in cost-sharing comes from the city of Santa Barbara, while most of the remaining costs, about $638,000, is paid by the state, with the county paying the remaining cost.

The Jesusita Fire burned about 8,700 acres, damaging several important watersheds and wildlife areas. Once burned, watersheds exhibit dramatically different behavior vs. unburned watersheds, including increased amounts of debris, sediment and runoff during winter rains, including light rains. Efforts to restore burned areas are critical to reducing the threat of downstream flooding to homeowners, commercial property and other infrastructure.

The hydromulching project is one part of an overall winter preparedness plan being coordinated by the county. Other projects that are now done, or nearing completion, include stream clearing of watercourses; construction of debris racks; removal of rock deposits on Mission Creek, and clearing existing debris basins. All of the elements of the plan are scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 