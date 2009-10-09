Driver Arrested After Crash Knocks Down Light Pole at Paseo Nuevo

Paseo Nuevo was the scene of some late-night excitement Thursday when a motorist struck and knocked down a light pole, exposing high-voltage wires. There were no injuries.
Santa Barbara police Lt. Doug Kresky said the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on State Street when he swerved right for an unknown reason at De la Guerra Street and struck a light pole near Juicy Couture, 803 State St. The 9:20 p.m. collision knocked down the pole, exposing high-voltage wires, Kresky said.
Police officers investigating the crash arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, Kresky said.
