Forest Service Reopens Two Areas Burned in Gap Fire

The 'Brickyard,' the 'Playground' and the trails leading to them are now accessible

U.S. Forest Service officials announced that beginning Thursday, a rock-climbing location known as the “Brickyard” and the area known as the “Playground” — including the trails leading to them — have been reopened.

Residents are advised that walking, biking or horseback riding on hydromulch that has been applied to surrounding areas will compromise the protective mat and reduce its effectiveness, leading to more erosion.

All other areas of the Gap Fire where hydromulch was applied will remain closed through June 1, 2010.

The closure prohibits all public entry to national forest lands, trails, roads and recreation sites within the designated area. It does not apply to private land within or adjacent to the national forest.

For more information, call the Los Prietos Ranger Station at 805.967.3481.

— Douglas Dodge represents the U.S. Forest Service.