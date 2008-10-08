Golf: Lady Vaqueros Finish 12th at Otter Invitational

Only one player breaks 90 as SBCC, still in first in the WSC, looks to regroup and refocus.

It was another tough day for the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team on Tuesday as only one player broke 90 in the final round of the Lady Otter Invitational, hosted by Cal St. Monterey Bay.

British Columbia won the 36-hole event that featured two- and four-year schools with 644 strokes, edging Monterey Bay by eight shots. SBCC, led by Jenna Boyle’s 31st-place finish (86-89—175) finished 12th in the 21-school field and fifth among community colleges.

Asaka Sim tied for 48th (92-90—182) in the two-day event, which was played on the front nine of Bayonet GC and the back nine of Black Horse, due to renovations.

“It wasn’t our best outing but the girls enjoyed the competition,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “It definitely didn’t cut into our spirit. We’re still in first in the WSC. We just have to regroup and refocus on our goals.”

Lady Otter Invitational, Seaside

At par-73 Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Club

5,813 yards

Final (36 holes)

Team scores (21 schools, 11 community colleges) — 1, British Columbia 644. 2, Cal St. Monterey Bay 652. 3, Chico St. 662. 4, Sonoma St. 670. Others included: 12, SBCC 372-366—738.

Medalist (front 9 played at Bayonet, back 9 at Black Horse) — Cicilia Chudivan, CSUMB, 78-78—156.

SBCC scores — T31, Jenna Boyle 86-89—175; T48, Asaka Sim 92-90—182; T65, Jackie Molstad 98-92—190; T69, Sumika Sim 96-95—191.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.