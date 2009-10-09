Judge Extends Discovery Period in Corey Lyons Case

The suspect has pleaded not guilty in the double homicide of his brother and sister-in-law

A judge on Thursday extended the discovery period and settlement meeting for Corey Lyons, who has pleaded not guilty in a double homicide in Santa Barbara.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss made a motion to compel discovery, saying it was a matter of urgency, and was reluctant to continue the matter for the defense’s proposed five weeks.

“We want to get some of these issues resolved sooner rather than later,” he said.

During the pre-trial period of discovery, both the prosecution and defense gather evidence, such as documents, from outside parties and each other.

Lyons’ attorney, Robert Sanger, was not present in court Thursday, but Lyons was, and he wore a suit rather than a jail shirt and pants.

Judge Frank Ochoa continued the case to Oct. 29.

Lyons is accused of murdering his brother, attorney Daniel Patrick Lyons, and his sister-in-law, attorney Barbara Lorene Scharton, in their home on May 4.

Police believe that the motive for their shooting deaths stems from a lawsuit over the construction of the couple’s home in the Mesa area. Corey Lyons was involved in the construction, which is said to have cost three times more than the original estimate.

