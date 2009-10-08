Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara Names New President

Publicist Jennifer Guess has served on the nonprofit's board for two years

By Jennifer Guess | October 8, 2009 | 4:59 p.m.

Jennifer Guess
Jennifer Guess

Jennifer Guess has been named president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara Inc. for the 2009-10 year.

She has served on the Junior League board for two years in various capacities, and chaired the Strategic Planning committee last year as president-elect. She also co-chaired the annual rummage sale and gala fundraisers.

Guess joined the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 2003.

She works full time as a public relations expert in Santa Barbara. She launched Jennifer Guess Public Relations in 2008, and works with a variety of local nonprofits and businesses in Santa Barbara.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Guess worked for CNN, for the senior executive producer of “Larry King Live.” Before launching her local business, Guess served as the public relations director of SurfMedia Communications.

In addition to her volunteer work with the Junior League, Guess sits on the marketing and communications committees for the Family Service Agency and the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, and co-chairs the public relations committee for Habitat for Humanity’s “Building Homes, Building Dreams” capital campaign.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 