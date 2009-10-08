Junior League of Santa Barbara Names New President

Publicist Jennifer Guess has served on the nonprofit's board for two years

Jennifer Guess has been named president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara Inc. for the 2009-10 year.

She has served on the Junior League board for two years in various capacities, and chaired the Strategic Planning committee last year as president-elect. She also co-chaired the annual rummage sale and gala fundraisers.

Guess joined the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 2003.

She works full time as a public relations expert in Santa Barbara. She launched Jennifer Guess Public Relations in 2008, and works with a variety of local nonprofits and businesses in Santa Barbara.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Guess worked for CNN, for the senior executive producer of “Larry King Live.” Before launching her local business, Guess served as the public relations director of SurfMedia Communications.

In addition to her volunteer work with the Junior League, Guess sits on the marketing and communications committees for the Family Service Agency and the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, and co-chairs the public relations committee for Habitat for Humanity’s “Building Homes, Building Dreams” capital campaign.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.