Larry Crandell First Recipient of Center’s Award for Successful Aging

'Mr. Santa Barbara' is recognized for his service to nonprofits and for living with wit and humor amid some challenges

Larry Crandell has been named the first recipient of the Award for Successful Aging presented by the Center for Successful Aging, in recognition of his aging brilliantly with good health, ready wit and devotion to philanthropy.

At 86 and a recent widower, Crandell has faced many aging challenges, including Type 2 diabetes, yet he continues to entertain audiences with his quick humor and to inspire others by his service to local nonprofits.

Crandell eats a disciplined diet, works out regularly, laughs at himself and, as “Mr. Santa Barbara” emceeing local charity events, keeps thousands of friends laughing with him — the best anti-aging medicine of all.

CSA is an independent nonprofit that provides peer counseling support to seniors and groups, as well as offering education on aging to baby boomers and their parents — all free of charge.

To attend the Oct. 18 reception at which Crandell will be honored, call 805.963.8080.