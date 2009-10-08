Mr. Picky Knows His Way Around Santa Barbara Wine Country

Make wine tasting easy and fun with the new iPhone app as a guide

With the release of Mr. Picky’s Santa Barbara Wine Tasting iPhone application, your next trip to wine country just got a whole lot easier and a lot more fun.

Santa Barbara Wine Tasting helps guide you through Santa Barbara County, from the Urban Wine Trail in Santa Barbara to the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, with a paperless list of tasting rooms and a Near Me button that will list tasting rooms near you.

After selecting a winery, click the map button and Google Maps will open. Click on the phone number to call the winery. Within Google Maps, you can navigate to the winery.

Long before Sideways sent throngs of pinot-thirsty patrons to the Santa Ynez Valley, Mr. Picky could be spotted at various tasting rooms, left eyebrow raised and nose to the glass. Armed with a keen sense of smell and a California driver’s license manipulated with glue and scissors, Mr. Picky explored the Santa Ynez Valley at a young age.

Back then, there were only a handful of wineries. As the valley’s wineries grew in number, Mr. Picky’s palette matured. And he learned a few tricks. Did you know that some wineries are charging only $5 for a tasting? Do you know which wineries have the most scenic picnic areas? Who sells munchies or cheese to go along with a newly purchased bottle? Find out about these wineries and other tips under Mr. Picky’s Tips.

Confused on where to eat? Santa Barbara Wine Tasting also provides a list of select restaurants handpicked by Mr. Picky. The same map and phone functions that apply to the wineries apply to restaurants.

E-mail Mr. Picky at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with suggestions, updates and inside information on Santa Barbara wine tasting.

— David and Patti Mallen are co-creators of the Mr. Picky’s Santa Barbara Wine Tasting iPhone application.