Summerland to Celebrate with All-Day Street Party

“Celebrate Summerland” is the theme for the town’s first communitywide celebration, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and sponsored by the Summerland Business Association, MarBorg Industries and Montecito Bank & Trust.

Food, fun and frolic will be the order of the day with live music, wine, appetizers and sweets offered at various locations downtown. Nearly every merchant in town will mark the occasion with a special event. Visitors can either stroll Lillie Avenue on foot or catch one of the pedi-cabs that will ply the main street during the party. The celebration will culminate with a raffle of items donated by local businesses.

“We’re holding the celebration to show off all the businesses, from the new to the historic,” said Bellezza Vita Day Spa owner Theresa Borgatello-Carlson, one of the event’s organizers. “We also want everybody to see Summerland’s newest face-lift — our sidewalks — which make navigating through town so much easier. This is an all-day event to accommodate busy lives, especially families with kids. We want everyone to come, discover Summerland and have lots of fun.”

The kid-friendly event will feature face painting and a balloon artist, and Your Pals Pet Hospital will have a Scooby-Doo jumpy house. As a special treat, Summerland firefighters will be on hand for an inside look at a fire truck and how it works. The organization DAWG will have dogs available for adoption, and representatives will answer adoption questions.

A sampling of other activities includes complimentary VIP wine tastings at the Summerland Winery Boutique, an all-day barbecue at Cantwell’s Market, art displays at Mediterranee and Montecito Frame, mini-facials and makeovers at Bellezza Vita Day Spa, sidewalk sales, and blue-plate specials at cafes and restaurants. In a playful nod to Summerland’s founding more than 100 years ago as a spiritualist community, Sacred Space will host tarot card readings throughout the day.

Visitors will start their tour in the heart of Summerland — at the post office. There, they will receive maps for use as guides to participating venues. Special cards will be issued that can be punched at merchant locations, with 10 punches earning a free raffle ticket. Summerland Beautiful, the volunteer committee responsible for maintaining the town’s park and green spaces, will sell raffle tickets at the post office, Memorial Park and other locations.

Radio and TV reporter John Palminteri will officiate at a raffle of items from the Summerland business community. First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Fire Chief Michael Mingee will “referee” the 5 p.m. drawing at the Cantwell’s Market picnic area.

— Theresa Borgatello-Carlson is an organizer of “Celebrate Summerland” and owner of Bellezza Vita Day Spa.