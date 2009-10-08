Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Hosting Measure B Debate, Forum

The Oct. 14 event will provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions

By Geoff Green | October 8, 2009 | 5:13 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host a community forum and debate on Measure B from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

The event will be free and open to the public, but seating will be limited.

On the city’s Nov. 3 ballot, voters are being asked to on Measure B — a City Charter amendment that would “reduce maximum building heights in the city to 45 feet generally and 40 feet within the El Pueblo Viejo district except for those areas of the city zoned for single-family and two-family homes, where the maximum building height will remain at 30 feet.” A charter amendment requires a simple majority of voters to pass.

There has been much debate and a great deal of money spent on the measure, yet there has been only one public forum, held Sept. 9 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The outcome of the vote will have significant effects architecturally, culturally, environmentally, economically and socially, and the forum is being held in the interest of educating the public.

Save El Pueblo Viejo (supporters of Measure B) and the No on Measure B Coalition were invited to participate. The No On Measure B Coalition accepted the invitation, and Save El Pueblo Viejo declined.

Arguing in favor of Measure B (as individuals) will be Lanny Ebenstein and a second individual to be determined. Arguing against Measure B (as representatives of the No On Measure B Coalition) will be Dave Davis and Joe Andrulaitis.

The debate will be moderated by Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. The format of the debate will allow for two speakers from each side of the issue to present their cases and rebut their opponents’ arguments. The public also will have the opportunity to ask questions.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

