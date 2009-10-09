Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Woman Reportedly Jumps to Her Death Off Cold Spring Bridge

Sheriff's deputies say the Santa Paula resident used two canes and a stool to get over the safety railing

By Drew Sugars | October 9, 2009 | 12:24 a.m.

A Ventura County woman died early Thursday morning after reportedly jumping off the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, witnesses reported seeing a woman near the safety railing in the middle of the Cold Spring Bridge.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a car parked with its lights in the northbound lanes in the center of the bridge. They also discovered a small footstool next to the railing.

An investigation revealed that a 59-year-old Santa Paula resident had climbed the stool with the assistance of two canes and jumped to her death. Members of the volunteer Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team worked in the dark to recover the woman’s body in the steep, treacherous terrain.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “This is a classic case where a suicide barrier would have saved a life and spared a family from immeasurable grief.”

It was the fifth suicide off the Cold Spring Bridge this year and the 49th since it opened in 1964.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

