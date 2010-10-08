Family Seeks Help Finding Missing Calico Cat
Circe, gone since Oct. 6, was last seen at her home on Morrison Street
By Julie Doane-Allmon |
| October 8, 2010 | 3:46 p.m.
[Noozhawk’s note: As of Oct. 12, Circe was reportedly back at home, safe and sound.]
Circe, a gray and orange calico cat, has been missing since Wednesday night, Oct. 6.
Circe is about 6 months old. She has a light blue and white polka dot collar. She is microchipped.
Her family lives on Morrison Street, near Victoria Street.
Anyone with information about Circe is asked to call 805.962.6337 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
