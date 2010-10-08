Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Five Points Roundabout to Close Saturday

City crews will replace the road surface during daytime hours

By Tim Gaasch | October 8, 2010 | 7:02 p.m.

The roundabout at the intersection of East Montectio Street, Salinas Street, Alameda Padre Serra and Sycamore Canyon Road — commonly known as “Five Points” — in Santa Barbara will be closed Saturday, Oct. 9, for road construction.

The construction will replace the road surface and is part of the APS project that has been ongoing since August. The Five Points roundabout is the final component of the project that will receive a slurry seal application, to maintain and restore the road surface.

Construction will be conducted from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Road closures and detours will be required during construction; but emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

The project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, will help maintain the city’s transportation infrastructure.

When construction is complete, a smooth and safe driving surface for travel will be provided along the APS corridor.

Click here for more information about the project.

— Tim Gaasch is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division.

