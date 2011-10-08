Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Holds Open House to Explain San Jose Creek Improvement Project

Sammy the Steelhead surfaces in meet-and-greet with residents

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | October 8, 2011 | 11:19 p.m.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Residents and business owners in Goleta on Saturday had the opportunity to learn more about the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project, which will get under way in Old Town next month.

For two hours, individuals and families perused displays boards, talked to Goleta city staff, enjoyed coffee and doughnuts, and posed for pictures with Sammy the Steelhead at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

This project will be the largest capital improvement project the city of Goleta has taken on and will increase the creek’s capacity and create a fish passage component. Old Town Goleta has been threatened by flooding for many years and this project will help prevent future flooding.

The groundbreaking is expected to be held next month and work will continue for 18-24 months.

Click here to sign up for project updates.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 