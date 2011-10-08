Goleta Holds Open House to Explain San Jose Creek Improvement Project

Residents and business owners in Goleta on Saturday had the opportunity to learn more about the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project, which will get under way in Old Town next month.

For two hours, individuals and families perused displays boards, talked to Goleta city staff, enjoyed coffee and doughnuts, and posed for pictures with Sammy the Steelhead at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

This project will be the largest capital improvement project the city of Goleta has taken on and will increase the creek’s capacity and create a fish passage component. Old Town Goleta has been threatened by flooding for many years and this project will help prevent future flooding.

The groundbreaking is expected to be held next month and work will continue for 18-24 months.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.