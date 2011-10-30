Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 4:33 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

What’s An Adopted Dog Look Like? Yours

Share your pictures of you and your shelter dog for Adopt-a-Dog Month

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 30, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

October is Adopt-a-Dog Month and Noozhawk is inviting readers to share their photos of their adopted and rescued dogs with us.

Send us your pictures of you and your dogs and we’ll include them in our slide show.

At the end of the month, we’ll have readers vote for their favorite photo. Thanks to the generosity of La Cumbre Feed, 3652 Calle Real, the winning adopted dog will be dining on $100 worth of free dog food from WellPet.

Email your photos of you and your dog to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Only photos submitted before Nov. 1 will be eligible for the contest, although we’ll continue to post your submissions afterward.

