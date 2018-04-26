AmeriFlex Advisors to Teach One-Night Class on Social Security Planning

'What boomers need to know' focus of SBCC Continuing Ed course scheduled for Wednesday

In an effort to help baby boomers plan accordingly for retirement and maximize their Social Security benefits, Justin Anderson and Bibi Taylor of AmeriFlex Financial Services will be teaching a course at Santa Barbara City College through Continuing Education titled “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Boomers Need to Know.”

The course is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.

AmeriFlex Financial Services is located at 3700 State St., Suite 310, in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.898.0893.