Letter to the Editor: Grandparents Unite — and Support Measures A, B

Measures A and B are on the November ballot. They would continue the parcel taxes for both Santa Barbara school districts passed in 2008.

If they pass, they will continue music and art education for our elementary students and improved math, science and technology education in our secondary schools for four more years.

Our education has treated us very well. We are lively, involved and quite a long-lived older generation, mainly because we learned how to read, think and appreciate what life has to offer us. Then our children came along and we had good schools for them and, for most of us, our children are even better educated than we were.

But now it’s time to step up for our grandchildren. For those of us seniors who really can’t afford the parcel tax, we can appeal to have the $48/$45 excused. I know that due to the financial crisis in 2008, our incomes are still down, tempting us to forget what we owe, but we here, in this time and place, have to give back what we were given.

Vote yes on Measures A and B.

Marge Gordon, grandmother to 10

Santa Barbara