Libraries, First 5 to Present Early Literacy Concert Series

Informal performances designed to support children’s oral language development

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | October 8, 2012 | 2:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will present an Early Literacy Concert Series in November and December, sponsored by First 5 Santa Barbara County.

Designed for children up to age 5, each performance creates a fun, informal social setting that spurs engagement and supports children’s oral language development, preparing them for literacy. Adults are encouraged to sing along and watch their child build early literacy skills.

The concert series includes songs in English and Spanish performed by local children’s musicians Putnee and Sandcastle Music Together.

First 5 Santa Barbara County’s mission is to improve the lives of children from birth to age 5 through the support of countywide, integrated, culturally relevant and sustainable systems of service that promote optimal child development.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System and First 5 invite families and children to this free Early Literacy Concert Series on the following dates:

» Thursday, Nov. 1, 10:30 a.m., at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., with Sandcastle Music Together

» Wednesday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m., at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, with Sandcastle Music Together

» Thursday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m., at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, with Putnee

» Monday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m., at Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road, with Sandcastle Music Together

» Thursday, Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m., at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., with Sandcastle Music Together

» Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m., at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, with Sandcastle Music Together

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603 or your local branch library.

Click here for more information about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
