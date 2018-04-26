Mark Kerwin Appointed Director of Leisure Sales for El Encanto

He will oversee transient and leisure market sales for the hotel, scheduled to reopen in March

Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mark Kerwin as director of leisure sales for El Encanto.

In this role, Kerwin will oversee transient and leisure market sales for this iconic early 20th-century hotel located in Santa Barbara’s American Riviera and scheduled to reopen in March.

“Mark is a proven and highly respected professional in the luxury travel industry,” said Ali Kasikci, regional managing director for North America, Caribbean and Mexico. “I’m delighted to work with Mark in the positioning and opening of El Encanto.

“He continues to reinvent himself, and passionately works to present an unparalleled product to his clients. He has truly become an expert in knowing what the luxury traveler is looking for, and he is perfectly in tune with El Encanto’s intimate and lush setting and captivating offerings.”

Before joining El Encanto, Kerwin served for five years as director of sales and marketing for Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, driving sales and marketing initiatives at the property. Further to this, he worked in various sales roles in the luxury market segment at Hotel Bel-Air, the Peninsula Beverly Hills and the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

Kerwin graduated from Fullerton College with additional schooling from Cornell University.

Click here for more information about El Encanto or for reservations.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.