New Program Caters to Emerging Nonprofit Leaders

An information session is scheduled for Monday morning

By Carrie Randolph for Leading From Within | October 8, 2012 | 5:49 p.m.

Even those with a big heart and tons of potential still need a hand at saving the world. In response to nonprofit leaders expressing that we need to do a better job of investing in the next generation of nonprofit leaders, the Emerging Leaders Program was created.

The goal of the program is to educate, support and connect the next generation of professional leaders in Santa Barbara County.

The 10-month, one day a month program is tailor made to the needs of these emerging leaders, and thanks to the vision and generosity of the Santa Barbara Foundation, the program will be a terrific value for any agency that has a leader participating. The Santa Barbara Foundation is covering 80 percent of the program costs.

“We are excited to invest in this personal development opportunity because we believe that vibrant communities are dependent on an ever-expanded base of strong, supported, and nurtured leadership,” said Martha Harmon, senior vice president of community investments.

The Emerging Leaders Program is offered by Leading From Within, which has been providing high-quality leadership for almost five years through the Courage to Lead program.

“When energetic and promising young people depart the sector, disillusioned and burned out because they find themselves with few opportunities for advancement, it hurts all of us,” said Ken Saxon, founder of Courage to Lead and Leading from Within.

The announcement of the program has received an enthusiastic response from the nonprofit community.

“A top priority of leadership is to invest in the next generation of leaders for your organization,” said Erik Talkin, executive director of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “The Emerging Leaders Program will fill a much-needed gap in what we can offer our rising stars.”

The program will be led by Judy Hawkins, president of Signature Services, Saxon and other talented folks in the community. Click here for more information or to register for an information session from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15.

— Carrie Randolph is a managing director for Leading From Within.

