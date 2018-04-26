Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Hold Open House on Sunday

Meet students and staff, talk with other parents, and tour the Santa Barbara campus

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | October 8, 2012 | 9:00 p.m.

Website photos and printed admission materials can only communicate so much. Providence Hall invites anyone interested in its college preparatory grades 7 to 12 program to attend an open house on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The school is located on an interim downtown campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

Open house registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the program at 2 p.m.

The open house event will provide families with opportunities to meet and talk with faculty and administrators about the school’s Christian faith-based college preparatory program and curriculum. Student ambassadors will provide personalized campus tours. Teachers will present mini-classes, and current parents and alumni will candidly share their experiences at Providence Hall, which was founded in 2007.

Tuition assistance is available to make a Providence Hall education affordable for any qualified student.

Click here to pre-register for the open house. For more information, email Admission Director Joyce Luy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

