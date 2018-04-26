Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:03 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Passes Out, Rolls Vehicle on State Street

Victim hurt himself in a construction accident and was driving himself to the hospital at the time, according to Santa Barbara police

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:41 p.m. | October 8, 2012 | 2:10 p.m.

A 29-year-old man who was driving himself to the hospital after a construction accident passed out behind the wheel Monday and crashed his car on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at State and Alamar Avenue, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The driver, who lives in the San Roque area, was working on a residential construction project when he was struck in the face by a board, causing a severe facial laceration, Harwood said.

Realizing he needed to go to the emergency room, the man, whose name was not released, got in his Toyota 4-Runner and headed toward Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

While en route, the man lost consciousness — likely from the pain and blood loss — near State and Alamar Avenue, and his vehicle went off the roadway, up an embankment and rolled over on its side, Harwood said.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found the victim trapped in the driver’s seat, and extricated him from the wreckage, Harwood said.

Traffic on Alamar was shut down for a period, Harwood said, but State Street remained open.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 