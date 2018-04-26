Driver Passes Out, Rolls Vehicle on State Street

Victim hurt himself in a construction accident and was driving himself to the hospital at the time, according to Santa Barbara police

A 29-year-old man who was driving himself to the hospital after a construction accident passed out behind the wheel Monday and crashed his car on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at State and Alamar Avenue, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The driver, who lives in the San Roque area, was working on a residential construction project when he was struck in the face by a board, causing a severe facial laceration, Harwood said.

Realizing he needed to go to the emergency room, the man, whose name was not released, got in his Toyota 4-Runner and headed toward Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

While en route, the man lost consciousness — likely from the pain and blood loss — near State and Alamar Avenue, and his vehicle went off the roadway, up an embankment and rolled over on its side, Harwood said.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found the victim trapped in the driver’s seat, and extricated him from the wreckage, Harwood said.

Traffic on Alamar was shut down for a period, Harwood said, but State Street remained open.

