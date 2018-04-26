Two Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt in Crash

Two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries Monday night in a crash north of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:35 p.m. at Highway 135 and Harris Grade Road, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Each motorcycle had one person on board, and both suffered head injuries, Sadecki said.

One was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via AMR ambulance, and the other was airlifted to the hospital by a Calstar helicopter, Sadecki said.

Details and cause of the accident were not available Monday night, nor were the names of the victims.

Highway 135 was closed for a time while emergency personnel attended to the injured and cleared the wreckage, but eventually was reopened, Sadecki said.

