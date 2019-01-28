1008 San Antonio Creek Rd, Santa Barbara 93111

Fabulous rebuild completed in late 2018. Located in the prestigious park Highlands area with absolutely unobstructed, stunning views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the primary living space. High-quality Tuftex carpet in 3 bedrooms. Marble and custom tile in all bathrooms. Professional Bertazzoni series kitchen appliances. New exterior hardscape and pool renderings are available. Single level 5 bedroom or 4 plus office, 3.5 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Perched on 3/4 acre with lots of privacy.
Click here for more information about this property
Jane Runyen, Village Properties Realtors
805-689-5564
[email protected]
DRE License # 00768348