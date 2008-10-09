Cross Country: Fundraising Run to Jump-Start SBCC Invitational

Local fans and runners can participate in an open race to benefit the program.

Fans can help out the Santa Barbara City College cross country program and get a workout Oct. 18 when the Vaqueros hold their annual SBCC Invitational at Shoreline Park.

The day will start with the 3-mile open/coaches race at 10 a.m., followed by the 3-mile community college women’s race at 11 a.m. and the 4-mile community college men’s race at 11:45 a.m. The entry fee for the open race is $10, and all proceeds will benefit the SBCC cross country teams.

Runners can enter online at www.directathletics.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday. Runners also can enter before 9 a.m. on the day of the race. The open course will loop through Shoreline Park and head to Leadbetter Beach before returning for another loop around Shoreline. The top five finishers will receive a T-shirt.

Coach Scott Fickerson expects a field of 12 to 15 teams for the community college races. For more information, call Fickerson at 805.965.0581, ext. 2275.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.